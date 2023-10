Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Gilad Erdan, renewed his country’s criticisms directed against the entity this Thursday (26), classifying it as a “bankrupt and morally corrupt organization”. The ambassador’s statements took place before the extraordinary session of the United Nations General Assembly, where a resolution presented by Arab countries seeks to propose an end to the war in the Middle East.

In his statements, Erdan also stated that the UN is currently suffering from a “hemorrhage of relevance, legitimacy and justification”, and called for the resignation of the organization’s secretary general, António Guterres, accusing him of “justifying the group’s crimes Hamas and generating a crisis between Israel and UN agencies.”

During his speech at the General Assembly, Erdan attacked the Arab resolution, which calls for a ceasefire that would allow an end to forced displacement in Gaza and the protection of civilians in the Palestinian enclave. Erdan called the Arab resolution “absurd” and a “disgrace to the intelligence” of the representatives present, claiming that it did not mention Hamas’ crimes.

Erdan dedicated most of his speech to describing the Hamas attacks against the State of Israel, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and several hostages under the control of terrorists in Gaza, on October 7, using photographs and videos as evidence. He warned that a ceasefire at this time would allow the group, which he described as jihadists and Nazis, to “rearm”.

The ambassador also said that “the UN has been complacent with the terror perpetrated in Gaza by Hamas” and warned that the organization is “favoring the group to the detriment of Israel.”

Erdan concluded his speech by stating that, despite the tragic events, “Hamas has the support of the UN” and that the organization is working to “prevent Israel from defending itself.” (With EFE Agency)