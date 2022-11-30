Housing trade | The housing market’s predicament deepens: The prices of old shared apartments fell in October

According to preliminary data, prices fell more in big cities than outside them. Of the big cities, however, prices rose in Oulu and Espoo.

Statistics Finland according to preliminary data, the prices of old shared apartments fell in different parts of Finland in October. In the entire country, prices fell by 1.9 percent from last year and by 0.6 percent from September.

Vantaa and Helsinki saw the biggest decrease from the year-ago price level. In October, 29 percent fewer sales of old apartments and townhouses were made through real estate agents than a year ago.