Arcane returns to be the protagonist, in this case with the cosplay of Vi, Caitlyn and Jinx proposed all together with a triple solution, thanks to the collaboration of the cosplayers grusha_cos, win_winry and mikxcherrywhich created a spectacular scene.

The animated series Arcane, taken from League of Legends, she really managed to take a not very simple subject like the famous MOBA by Riot Games and build a well-written and thought-out story on it, also represented in a masterful way. The great work done by the developers on the construction of the cast, on the other hand, facilitates the work of those who then have to outline the characters, given the amount of data already known.

However, this does not mean that Arcane does not have its degree of originality in this respect, and in fact it has relaunched some characters in an unexpected and different way from the common imagination of the video game.

Between the most popular there are definitely Vi, Caitlyn and Jinx, who are in fact also the major protagonists of the history of the Netflix series. Connected to each other in a sort of triangle of affections, even if of different types from one to the other, we see them here all together in a single scene.

grusha_cos, win_winry and mikxcherry joke about report that characterizes Vi and Caitlyn and on the jealousy that this generates in Jinx, with a rather symbolic pose for all three. In the photo we can appreciate the care with which the cosplayers have reconstructed the clothes, make-up and hair of the three girls, really perfect.

