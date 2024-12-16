The revaluation of the dollar will once again trigger the arrival of Americans to Spain





The disenchantment of hoteliers with the royal decree that introduces the new traveler registry is highlighted two weeks after it was implemented. This was pointed out again this Monday by the president of the Cehat hotel association, Jorge Marichal, who assured that…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only