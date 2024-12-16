The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF): now has a new president. It is about Rafael Louzanuntil now president of the Galician Federation since 2014 and with a disqualification from employment or public office for seven years due to prevarication still pending of a final sentence for the appeal that the leader presented.

Born in Ribadumia on November 21, 1967, Rafael Louzán Abal was elected deputy of the Pontevedra Provincial Council for the Salnés region in 1995. The following year he assumed one of the vice-presidencies of the institution, which he became president on July 12 2003. At the same time and for 15 years (from 2000 to 2015), He served as president of the Popular Party in the province of Pontevedra before.

The Galician leader was the name agreed upon by the ‘barons’ (the presidents of the territorial ones)as well as the candidate who presented the greatest number of endorsements (51). Support that, he assured, he had managed to increase in recent days, something that has made him win the Federation elections.

His name was the one that had gained the most strength in recent weeks to succeed Pedro Rochadisqualified for the next two years by the TAD for having exceeded his duties as president of the managing committee by dismissing Andreu Camps, could not appear after not receiving the precautionary suspension.

Rocha himself, as Rafa Louzán revealed, He insisted on two occasions that he show up if he couldn’t.. And that’s what he did: consensus, peace, dialogue, transparency and compliance are the terms offered by his ‘United for Football’ candidacy.





Regarding the pending sentencea disqualification from employment or public office for seven years for prevarication, for granting a company a subsidy of 86,311 euros to carry out works to improve the Moraña football field that were already, for the most part, carried out when he presided over the Provincial Council. of Pontevedra, the president of the Galician Federation assures that has blind faith in justicesince the Supreme Court has admitted his appeal and will see it in February. He, for his part, does not contemplate a scenario other than being admitted.