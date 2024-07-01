Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that Russian air defense systems had shot down 18 drones over Bryansk, which borders Ukraine.

He added that the attacks came in several waves and that drones were shot down in many parts of the region, according to Reuters.

For his part, Alexei Smirnov, the governor of Kursk, which is also located on the border with Ukraine, said via the Telegram application that 7 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the region.

Bogomaz and Smirnov confirmed that there were no injuries or serious damage as a result of the attacks.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol, and Belgorod regions overnight.