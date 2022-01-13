Despite the huge success of Spiderman: No Way Home, Hollywood is still on the mend, making animated projects a risky gamble for studios. While Sing 2 has been well received by the public, the award-winning Disney Charm has had some complications to stand out at the box office.

In that sense, family stories, such as the Pixar Network, have opted for an exclusive premiere via streaming. This mechanic is the one that will follow Hotel Transylvania: Sony’s transformation.

When and where to watch the movie via streaming?

Under a licensing agreement valued at nearly $ 100 million (according to Variety), the Japanese firm sold the rights to the new installment of its animation franchise to Amazon Prime Video. Thus, Transformanía will have its premiere on the aforementioned service on January 14, 2022.

What is Hotel Transylvania 4 about?

When the ‘monster’ lightning bolt, Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, goes insane, Dracula and his friends transform into humans. Meanwhile, as a plot twist, Johnny turns into a monster.

In their new uneven bodies, ‘Drac’, stripped of his powers, and a renewed Johnny, who loves life as a monster, must team up and race across the world to find a cure before it’s too late.

Hotel Transylvania 4 is one of the most anticipated children’s films by animation fans. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures

Hotel Transylvania 4 – cast

Transformanía brings back most of the original English voice cast, which includes Selena Gomez, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon and Fran Drescher . However, unlike other installments, Adam Sandler and Kevin James will not reprise their roles, as Brian Hull will voice Dracula and Brad Abrell will voice Frankenstein.