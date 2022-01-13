D.he number of new corona infections transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute within one day has once again reached a high. According to the RKI, the health authorities reported 81,417 cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. This is evident from the figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. On Wednesday, the number had exceeded the threshold of 80,000 for the first time. Exactly one week ago there were 64,340 new infections recorded, with gaps in tests and reports over the course of the holidays. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence as 427.7. For comparison: the previous day the value was 407.5. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 285.9, in the previous month it was 389.2.

According to the new information, 316 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 443 deaths. The RKI has counted 7: 743: 228 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Wednesday 3.13. On Tuesday it was 3.34. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Thursday morning at 6,878,100. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 115,051.

Lauterbach sees vaccination target in danger

According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the federal government’s corona vaccination target by the end of January is in danger. The SPD politician told the news portal The Pioneer: “It will be very difficult, that is clear.” According to the plans of the traffic light coalition, 80 percent of people in Germany should be vaccinated at least once by the end of January. By Wednesday morning, 74.8 percent – or 62.2 million people – had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Lauterbach said there was a drop in vaccinations over the holidays. “So you have to push it again. But it’s not worth complaining about, ”said the minister. “We have to work at high pressure.” On Tuesday, more than 710,000 vaccine doses were administered in Germany, including 48,500 primary vaccinations. There were more than 520,000 vaccinations on Monday, including 34,700 primary vaccinations.