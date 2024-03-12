Are you planning a getaway to Tulum? In this paradisiacal destination you will not only find beautiful beaches, archaeological sites and relaxation sites. If you want to live an exclusive experience during your trip, stay in the most luxurious hotel.

This unmissable complex in Tulum offers you contemporary luxury, boldly fusing avant-garde design with elements inspired by the rich local cultural heritage and here we tell you what makes it so special.

The Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya hhas redefined luxury standards since its inauguration in 2022; with 349 rooms exquisitely designed and 11 dining outlets, including four specialty restaurants.

From the moment you set foot in the hotel lobby, you are greeted by imposing carved wooden doors, an authentic tribute to ancient Mayan architecture.

This place is designed to immerse you in the natural beauty of Tulum with rooms that incorporate organic elements and panoramic sea views from their private balconies.

(Photo: Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya)

The dining offering is another highlight, with five restaurants and six bars offering everything from casual cuisine to refined culinary experiences, such as those found at the acclaimed “Autor” restaurant.

In addition to enjoying the five pools and a variety of activities, such as yoga and water sports, you can relax in the 16-cabin spa, where a variety of rejuvenating treatments wait to revitalize mind, body and spirit.

(Photo: Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya)

For those looking for even greater exclusivity, Ceiba rooms offer access to the exclusive Ceiba Club, where you will find private experiences, butler services and additional amenities.