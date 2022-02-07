Kazuo Umezz will come back next February 16 with HORROR THEATER, a collection of six self-contained stories with horror themes, on sale at a price of € 15.00.

Find out more details below.

HORROR THEATER: THE COLLECTION OF TERRIFYING STORIES SIGNED BY KAZUO UMEZZ

The first of the two volumes is available in February

The ingenious and multifaceted Kazuo Umezz comes back with a work that will awaken your nightmares. HORROR THEATER is the new masterpiece of the award-winning master of horror, a collection of the most iconic and memorable short stories, in addition to the already published I AM SHINGO, BAPTISM And OROCHI.

The first volume of HORROR THEATER collects 6 self-contained stories with dark and chilling atmospheres. 6 disturbing and scary tales, but extremely fascinating and exciting at the same time.

We will meet a girl separated from her family as a child who reunites with her parents, but finds herself sharing a new home with a creepy and bizarre baby who will turn her life into a creepy daydream.

And again, we will find a little boy who longs for his wooden doll to come to life, like in a famous fairy tale. But, sometimes, you have to pay attention to what you want, because the realization of a dream can give extremely harmful results …

We will then meet a girl who is unlucky in love who, living in a society where everything is related to the outward appearance, ends up blaming her own physical appearance and thus decides to follow an excessively strict diet, in order to impress. about the boy she’s in love with. But how long will it resist hunger?

In these, and in the other stories collected in the second and last volume, Kazuo Umezz shows us how often reality is even more terrifying than nightmares. The author draws on all his imagination, presenting stories steeped in mystery and terror, in which the themes that recur in many of his works emerge, such as the strong criticism of society and the corruption of the human soul.

The first, disturbing volume of HORROR THEATER Sara available from February 16.

UMEZZ COLLECTIONN 15

HORROR THEATER n. 1

Kazuo Umezz

15 × 21, B, b / n, pp. 320, with dust jacket, € 15.00

Release date: 02/16/2022 in the comic store, bookshop and online store

Isbn 9788822629876

Umezz (born Kazuo Umezu) was born in Koya, in the prefecture of Wakayama, on September 3, 1936. Still a student, he made his debut as a cartoonist in 1955 with the manga Mori no Kyodai. In 1962 he moved to Tokyo and specialized in the horror genre, making works of considerable success such as Hebi Shojo (1966), Cat Eyed Boy (1967) and Orochi (1969). The consecration as an authentic icon of the genre comes thanks to the disturbing Senrei (1974) and the terrifying Classroom adrift (1975), with which he obtained the first place at the 20th “Shogakukan Manga Award”. Too eclectic to limit his creativity to just the horror genre, Umezz manages to achieve considerable success even venturing into other genres, as in the case of comedy. Makoto-chan (1976) or the sci-fi drama parable I am Shingo (1982), which earned him the prestigious “Heritage Award” at the 2018 Angoulême Festival. In addition to being a cartoonist, Umezz is also a songwriter, actor, television personality and, since 2014, a director.

