Monday, February 7, 2022



The Criminal Chamber of the National High Court has corrected the investigating judge and has once again charged Repsol and CaixaBank, as well as the president of the former, Antonio Brufau, and the former president of the latter, Isidro Fainé, for hiring by part of both companies of the commissioner José Manuel Villarejo to, presumably, spy on the then head of Sacyr, Luis del Rivero.

This is reflected in an order of this same Monday, in which the Third Section ensures that the investigation carried out to date reveals the existence of indications of criminal conduct qualifying as bribery and discovery and disclosure of secrets. Specifically, the order prepared by Cenyt, the Villarejo group, would have been carried out “in exchange for a price that was paid by the commissioning companies” and “which included access to data on telephone call traffic and other communications ».

In this way, the Chamber estimates the resources presented by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the businessman Luis del Rivero and Podemos against the order of the investigating judge, Manuel García-Castellón, on July 29, in which he agreed to the provisional dismissal for those mentioned.

All this within the framework of the separate piece 21 of the ‘Tándem’ macro-cause, in which the magistrate investigates the hiring in 2011 by both merchants of Cenyt with the alleged objective of spying on Del Rivero to prevent him from taking over control of Repsol –of which CaixaBank is one of the main shareholders– through its alliance with the Mexican company Pemex.