The words of the Red Bull team principal

“We’ll talk, but not now.” Max Verstappen he responded in the heat of a ‘debriefing’ with friend-rival Lando Norris after the collision between the two at Turn 3 in Austria at the end of the race held at the Red Bull Ring, a contact that cost Norris his retirement and served up victory to George Russell on a silver platter. “If he doesn’t admit he was unfair he will lose my respect”Norris had said.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he hinted that Verstappen and Norris have already had a post-Austria chat: “From what I understand Verstappen and Norris have already spoken and I don’t think there are any problems between them, for sure, as far as Max is concerned, he won’t change”Horner said, joined by Sky Sports UK.

“I think what is happening is that Norris is learning to race against Verstappen. – he added – and they are both finding out what it means. It will inevitably happen again on several occasions in the next races because the cars seem to be really close in terms of performance. Max is a driver who races hard, he is certainly among the toughest on the grid, and when you challenge him you have to be aware that he will give it his all”.