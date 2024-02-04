The voice actor who played Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 has revealed that not only did she receive abusive messages when the game was released, but abusers also sent death threats about her infant son, too.

Talking in the fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary, Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2, Laura Bailey confirmed that the “real hardcore death threats” were so concerning, they were passed on to police, while her baby son – who was “born during all of it” – also received threats, too.



Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II





Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II

The threats – sent because the fictional character she played did something to another fictional character that a subset of so-called fans didn't like – became so serious that she even had to turn someone over to the police to ensure her safety.

“Every time I went online, that's all I saw,” Bailey said. “Death threats and threats of violence.

“The worst of it – the real hardcore death threats – got passed along [to police]. They made sure that they weren't anyone who lived close by.

“They were threatening my son who was born during all of it and yeah, it was rough. But, you know, more than anything it just kind of taught me to keep a distance.”

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann says he has a “concept” ready for a third and final chapter of The Last of Us series.

Talking at the very end of the same behind-the-scenes documentary, Druckmann acknowledged that while he didn't yet have a story fully fleshed out, he did have a kernel of an idea that “is as exciting as [The Last of Us Part 1]”.