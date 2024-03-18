The XV Historical Re-enactment of the Milan Sanremo Cup has officially ended. The triumph was won by crew number 1 made up of Passanante and Molgora, who at the wheel of a Fiat 508 from 1937 they took first place for the fourth time in a row. Completing the podium was crew number 2, second place, formed by Di Pietra Francesco and Di Pietra Giuseppe with a Fiat 508 from 1938and crew number 4 led by Moceri Giovanni and Moretti Alessandro, who finished in third position with a Lancia Ardea from 1941.

The race program

All the crews had to face a route approximately long 1000 kilometers through the territories of Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria and the Principality of Monaco, where they were held over 115 special tests. In particular, the crews gathered on Thursday 14 March at the Autodromo Tazio Nuvolari in Cervesina where the competition officially began with regularity tests, while the following day the race started towards Sanremo. On Saturday 16 March the race participants competed between the hinterland and the sea of ​​the Ligurian territory between Loano and Rapallo, while yesterday, Sunday 17 March, the arrival was expected in the heart of the historic center of Milan.

Rain of prizes

And it was precisely in the Lombard capital, precisely at the AC Milan headquarters in Corso Venezia, that the final awards ceremony. So let's take a look at the prizes. For the classic Legend cars from 1946 to 1990 the prize was won by Angrisani Marco and Monti Luca – crew number 101 – with the 1972 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTV 2000, while Smussi Gianluigi and Smussi Federico – crew number 205 – with an MG TF of 2004 are the first classified for youngtimer cars from 1991 to 2023. Ladies' CupFurthermore, the team number 113 of Giulini Alice Maria and Brustia Ilaria on a 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 was awarded first place.

Images of the Coppa Milano Sanremo 2024. Photo ©Francesco & Roberta Rastrelli – Blue Passion Photo

Milan-Sanremo Cup Historical Reenactment

“Competition, spectacularity, tradition and savoir faire have made this XV Historical Re-enactment an event indispensable and with a unique charm and exclusive thanks to the same spirit as always and the same passion of the gentlemen drivers who created it in 1906 – said the organizers at the end of the race – The Lady of the races offered the eighty crews participants an edition full of unmissable logistical and sporting news”.