Horizon Zero Dawn on PC recently got some patch very interesting that have substantially improved the performance of the game on the Windows platform and it emerged that these were developed in collaboration with Nixxes Software, a team recently acquired by Sony.

When it was made the official announcement of the acquisition of Nixxes Software by Sony, which therefore became in effect a team of PlayStation Studios, it was immediately thought that the main occupation of this was precisely on porting of PS4 and PS5 games to PC, given the company’s intention to expand its catalog on this platform. The Dutch team has in fact a great experience in development support and has been responsible for some particularly successful ports on PC and other platforms.

Although the matter has not been explained in mine precise by Sony, which since the acquisition has simply talked about introducing Nixxes in the context of PlayStation Studios to work on new projects in development, it seems clear that that assumption was not wrong, given that same Guerrilla Games confirmed that the new team has been actively collaborating on Horizon Zero Dawn updates.

The game on PC has recently received the important patch 1.11 which added Nvidia DLSS and AMD FidelityFX, significantly improving the performance of Horizon Zero Dawn on the Windows platform: this was made possible thanks to Nixxes, which in a short time was able to immediately demonstrate your PC skills.