In a ceremony that lasted less than 15 minutes, André Mendonça was sworn in this Thursday afternoon (16) as minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), under the nickname of “terribly evangelical”. The term was coined by President Jair Bolsonaro, who auditioned for Covid to attend his friend’s inauguration.

+ Bolsonaro: I indicated André Mendonça and I won’t ask him for anything

Accompanied by his wife, Mendonça was one of the first to arrive at the place prepared by the Court to receive the new minister, authorities and guests. He will take over the chair left by Marco Aurélio Melo, who has retired since July 12th.

Contrary to the sanitary protocols adopted by the Supreme Court, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, entered the Court without a face mask. The institution required the mask, in addition to proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

Along with president Jair Bolsonaro, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, highlighted the technical curriculum of the new member of the court, wished him a welcome and thanked the presence of those present.

Bolsonaro, who guarantees that he did not take the Covid-19 vaccine, presented, on the eve of the event, a negative test for coronavirus infection, a requirement for entry into the Court’s buildings.

In addition to Bolsonaro and Anderson Torres, the ceremony was attended by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, Minister Damares Alves (Family), Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), Republic Attorney General Augusto Aras, the STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso, in addition to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

