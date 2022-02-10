A recent leak from Horizon Forbidden West revealed that a long-awaited feature is coming in the sequel.

According to a post on ResetEraa review by the Chinese site NGA accidentally leaked some details about Horizon Forbidden West.

We warn you that the rest of the news contains spoilers on the functionality and mechanics of the title, so if you do not want previews, we invite you to suspend the reading.

As reported in the ResetEra thread, Horizon Forbidden West will finally have a much-requested flight mechanic from fans. A translated excerpt from the review suggests that the Sunwing – a mechanical pterosaur with solar-powered wings – “can be used as a mountIt is unclear, however, whether other machines will also have the same functionality.

While it is an exciting new addition to the Horizon series, perhaps unsurprisingly Guerrilla decided to implement this mechanic in the sequel. In fact, earlier this year, it was discovered that Horizon Zero Dawn at one point had flight mechanics in one of the earliest builds. In a video containing images from Horizon Zero Dawn dating back to 2012, we saw Aloy riding on the back of what looks like a Glinthawk.

Horizon Forbidden West fans have long suspected that a flight mechanic was coming to the game. A post on the Horizon subreddit shows fans who have long theorized that this feature would appear in Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 18, 2022 and will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Source: Gamesradar.