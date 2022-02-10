The start of official, licensed production at the Tesla giga factory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, continues to be delayed. According to local sources, the factory could be operational by mid-March at the earliest.

The state’s Ministry of Environment would not give a precise date, but stated that the teams responsible for verifying the site’s compliance with standards, including safety, have entered the final stage of the approval process.

Elon Musk visiting

Elon Musk, for his part, recently tweeted that he would be visiting the Gruenheide site in mid-February, although that has not been confirmed by the American manufacturer. A courtesy call or an attempt to speed things up so that this first European production site can finally be put into operation?

Tesla wants to produce up to 500,000 Model Ys per year, specifically for the European market. Until the Gigafactory is operational, the . sold in Europe Tesla Model Ys produced in China, in Shanghai.