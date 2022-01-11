It is shortly before the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to that Zero Dawn that opened the doors to a truly original post apocalyptic imagery. In addition to the machines, we also got to know some tribes, who have tried to make their way in the difficult world proposed by Guerrilla Games.

One of these, the Carja have given Aloy a hard time, and thanks to a new video released by the development team we know more about their fate and how we will find them in the new chapter. The civil war between the Carja was told by the narrative director Ben McCaw and the lead quest designer Tim Stobo, that after the death of the rightful king, a decidedly more aggressive faction called Carja of Shadows was created.

Aloy will manage to win the support of the Carja, also marking the progress of the fratricidal clash. In Forbidden West, we will see the consequences of this confrontation, directly from February 18th.