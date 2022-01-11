The 4-0 suffered by Fiorentina at Torino’s home it is a very important alarm bell for Vincenzo Italiano that already with the draws against Sassuolo and Verona in the final of 2021 had seen the enthusiasm linked to a ranking with a view on Europe slowed down. The Viola play good football (even if yesterday in Turin we didn’t actually see that too much), but they have a huge defensive problem with 29 goals conceded in 20 matches of which 16 in the last 10. A problem that unquestionably manifests itself due to the continuous and forced rotations to which the coach is forced (due to injuries, suspensions and more), but also due to the vertical collapse in the performance of the one who until last year represented a strength indisputable and that today he is experiencing a period of decline which is dangerous for the future: Nikola Milenkovic.

DISASTER – The season of the defender born in ’97 has not started at its best with the inclusion in the new Italian schemes that, with the search for the ball game on the ground and a “lighter” midfield often forces the central players to1-on-1 exposure. The year-over-year statistics hold up, because Milenkovic still has an average of almost 65% of duels and aerial duels won, but the number of fouls made has increased dramatically, which corresponds to a decrease in the number of balls recovered. However, what became evident yesterday afternoon and is repeating itself several times over the course of the season is the difficulty that the former Partizan is encountering in remaining lucid and perfect in his choices over the 90 minutes. Our reviewer Andrea Piva in the match against Torino commented as follows: “Milenkovic 4.5: he is unrecognizable. He is in great difficulty against his opponents and leaves holes that are not like him”. Bound

RENEWAL: GOLDEN PRISON – It is no secret that for some time Milenkovic has been dreaming of leaving Fiorentina to other shores and that over the past summer he has come one step away from the breakup. Then the work of Barone and Commisso with his agent led to the signing of the extension until June 30, 2023, therefore by just one year, of his expiring agreement so as not to lose it to zero. A renewal with a salary increase of up to 3 million which today however represents in fact a golden prison for the Serbian and for Fiorentina who, thanks to this renewal, have not stopped asking the clubs concerned for no less than 30 million euros for his sale. Figures that neither Milan, nor Inter, nor Juventus are willing to put on the plate today in January and that make you think negatively for June. And if for Bremer, who yesterday literally canceled the celebrated Vlahovic, Cairo asks about 25 million, how much is this Milenkovic worth today? Certainly not the 30 million already mentioned.