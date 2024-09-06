Honor continues to put pressure on the smartphone market with the new Magic V3 model, shown during the pre-IFA conference that officially opens today. Presented personally by CEO George Zhao, increasingly comfortable on stage, the Magic V3 raises the bar once again, with an elegant design and extremely small dimensions that make it the thinnest foldable smartphone in the world.

The Honor Magic V3 not only sets new standards for design and portability, but also for performance, with a number of significant improvements over its predecessors. Featuring a refined and durable body, the HONOR Magic V3 is capable of presenting a thickness of just 9.2 mm and a weight of 226 g, results obtained thanks to the use of 19 innovative materials and 114 microstructures which have revolutionized the concept of a foldable device.

The new Honor device incorporates a special fiber into the material that makes up the body, thus improving the shock resistance by 40 times compared to other flagship phones and reducing the thickness of the back cover by more than 30%. In addition, thanks to the proprietary Honor Super Steel Hinge, the phone can easily withstand up to 500,000 bending cycles, obtaining the prestigious SGS durability certification. Equipped with an Honor Super Armored internal screen and HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, the Honor Magic V3 is designed to cope with daily use.

The visual experience is at the heart of the HONOR Magic V3’s innovations, Thanks to a 6.43-inch external display and a 7.92-inch foldable internal screen, the device offers dual-use modes that offers users an immersive visual experience. This experience is further enhanced by advanced visual wellness technologies, including the world’s first AI Defocus Display technology and a host of eye protection features.





The Honor Magic V3 packs a third-generation 5150mAh silicon-carbon battery. This battery is supported by Honor’s 66W SuperCharge Wired and 50W Wireless fast charging systems.

In terms of photography, theThe Honor Magic V3 excels with its HONOR Falcon camera system, which includes a high-resolution sensor array to capture detailed and vivid images in any lighting condition with a 50MP telephoto camera, a 50MP main camera and a 40MP ultra-wide-angle camera.. The photography department is also supported by a series of tools such as Magic Portal on Foldable, as well as AI-enabled photography functions, such as Honor AI Motion Sensing for instant shots and Honor AI Portrait Engine to improve portraits.

The AI ​​capabilities of the HONOR Magic V3 represent a qualitative leap in the integration of artificial intelligence with mobile hardware. These features, ranging from face-to-face translation to advanced image managementare the result of collaboration with Google Cloud, demonstrating HONOR’s commitment to making AI technologies accessible and useful for all users.