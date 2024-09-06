The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of killing four people at his high school in the U.S. state of Georgia has been arrested. Colin Gray, 54, is charged with four counts of manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of child cruelty, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities have charged his son, Colt Gray, with four counts of murder and said they intend to try him as an adult. His first court appearance is scheduled for this morning. Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School in the Atlanta city of Winder left two teachers and two students dead and nine others injured. The boy’s father told police he had guns in the home, but his son did not have unsupervised access to them, the FBI said in a statement Wednesday.