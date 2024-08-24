Uralkali is serious, is Monza really at risk?

About $13.5 million and a 2021 spec-car. This is, plus or minus a dollar, the amount owed to the arbitration award issued in June by a Swiss court He ordered Haas to pay its former sponsor Uralkalifrom which the American team separated at the beginning of 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army. However, the money – and the car – have not yet arrived at their destination and now the petrochemical giant seems to have lost patience.

On Thursday evening Dutch bailiffs arrived in the paddock with the task of cataloging the team’s inventory. The Russians in fact presented a new lawsuit in a Dutch court aiming to prevent Haas from leaving the Netherlands after the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday evening in case the transaction has not yet been completed.

The Russians’ statement

In a statement, Haas had given the explanation for its delay as sanctions inflicted by the EU, the United States, Great Britain and Switzerland against Russia. However, the Official Uralkali replica: “Haas has had more than two months to implement the ruling, and as previously reported, Uralkali has contacted Haas representatives with options on how to make the payment and where to send the race car, but has never received a concrete response. There are and never have been any sanctions issues that prevent Haas from fulfilling its obligations. However, they have remained unfulfilled.”.

The company based in Berezniki seems to be serious and It is not a given that the Haas team will be able to easily leave Holland to arrive in Italywhere the Monza Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for next weekend.We are pleased to hear that, following the visit of the Dutch authorities on Thursday evening, Haas is finally paying attention to the arbitration ruling. – we read further in the note – Uralkali wants nothing more than to receive what she was awarded in a fair judicial process and hopes that Haas will move quickly to rectify the situation so that all parties can move forward.”.