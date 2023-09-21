The Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center (HKSMC) announced on Wednesday that it has completed production of the city’s first hyperspectral remote sensing satellite, which will be launched into orbit from a launch base in mainland China to end of November.

The company in charge of the project, owned by New Horizon Group, based in the southern city of Shenzhen, plans to manufacture about 300 satellites per year starting next year as well as establish a network with more than 720 units in orbit by 2029, they reported. today local media.

The HKSMC explained that from 2024 “it will meet the needs of customers around the world and will manufacture at least three hundred commercial satellites each year, basically one commercial satellite a day, which will turn the financial center into a true global commercial satellite manufacturing center.”

The purpose of this plan is to create high-quality satellites and develop space technology solutions, and with this particular constellation it aims to facilitate services in fields such as direct connection with smartphones and remote sensing big data.

The company’s manufacturing center, located at InnoPark in Tseung Kwan O, has been responsible for the research, assembly and testing of the debut satellite, dubbed “Hong Kong Star,” the company announced this week.

The company stressed that the creation of this new hyperspectral remote sensing satellite demonstrates the scientific and technological innovation of the city, its vitality and its capacity for transformation for a new industrialization.

Remote sensing is the technique of acquiring data from the Earth’s surface from sensors installed on space platforms through electromagnetic interaction between the terrain and the sensor.which generates a series of data that is subsequently processed to obtain interpretable information about the Earth.

Thanks to a high-resolution optical camera, according to the center, the satellite will be able to provide more precise images for use in fields such as disaster prevention and the construction of smart cities.

At a ceremony held to mark the launch of the satellite, Hong Kong Secretary of Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong, declared that this achievement embodies the innovative and technological strength of the region.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO