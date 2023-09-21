Tourism | In July last year, Finns made more trips abroad

Passenger numbers at airports are still lower than before the corona pandemic.

Finns made almost a million trips abroad in July, he says Statistics Finland.

In July, a total of approximately 980,000 trips were made abroad. The number increased from last year, as around 900,000 trips abroad were made in July of last year.

We are still lagging behind the numbers before the corona pandemic. In July 2019, Finns made more than 1.1 million trips abroad.

Again, the number of domestic trips that included overnight stays fat from the previous year. About 3.4 million of them were made in July. In July of last year, more than 3.8 million of them were made.

The majority of overnight stays, almost 2.2 million, were spent by Finnish tourists in free accommodation, such as in their own summer cottage or with relatives. Only about 1.2 million trips were spent in paid accommodation.

In August 1.4 million passengers flew through Helsinki-Vantaa airport and a total of 150,000 passengers through other Finnish airports, Statistics Finland tells.

Compared to August of last year, the number of passengers was seven percent higher at Helsinki-Vantaa and one percent higher at other airports.

The number of passengers was still lower than before the corona pandemic. The number of passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was a third lower than in August 2019, and the combined number of passengers at other Finnish airports was about a quarter lower.

86 percent of air passengers traveled on foreign flights and the rest on domestic flights.