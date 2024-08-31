Honeymoon: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 31 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4 Viaggi di nozze, an Italian episodic film from 1995 directed by and starring Carlo Verdone, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The film follows, intertwining, the stories of three newlywed couples, from their wedding to their honeymoon. Professor Raniero Cotti Borroni, widowed by his wife Scilla, marries the young and fragile Fosca, grateful for having helped her with her sick mother. The candid Giovannino marries his eternal fiancée Valeriana. After an interminable sermon by his uncle the priest who celebrates the function, the two rush to embark on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea but, shortly before setting sail, an unexpected phone call forces Giovannino to leave Valeriana and return to Rome: the elderly father Renato’s nurse has resigned and Giovannino must find him a new place to live. Ivano, a young chav from a wealthy family, marries Jessica, his exact copy. After a transgressive ceremony, the two set off on a trip to hotels and discos, where they have sexual intercourse in borderline situations shouting “O famo strano?”. When one of their sexual encounters fails, a crisis arises between the two that they try to resolve with a singular method: pretending to be two strangers.

Honeymoons: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Viaggi di Nozze, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Carlo Verdone: Raniero Cotti Borroni; Ivano; Giovannino De Berardi; Giovannino’s priest uncle

Claudia Gerini: Jessica

Valerian Picconi

Veronica Pivetti: Fosca

Maddalena Fellini: Piera

Nanni Tamma: Renato De Berardi

Manuela Arcuri: Mara

Gloria Sirabella: Gloria Picconi

Edward Siravo: Stephen

Paolo Triestino: Ugo

Gianni Vagliani: Lawyer Luciano Taddei

Adriana Volpe: Marcella

Agnes Rich: Loredana De Berardi

Luis Molteni: Prof. Alceo De Vitiis

Paolo Conticini: Police Officer

Massimo De Lorenzo: Police Officer

Enzo Salomone: train controller

Nicolina Papetti: cleaning lady of the hotel in Florence

Wladimiro Falcone: son of Gloria and Stefano

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Viaggi di Noce live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 31 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.