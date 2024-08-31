Once Upon a Time in the West: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Saturday 31 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, Once Upon a Time in the West, a 1968 film directed by Sergio Leone, will be broadcast. An Italian western of epic register produced by Paramount Pictures and starring Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale, Henry Fonda and Jason Robards. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Sweetwater, a modest plot of land near Flagstone (a fictional Western town), is at the center of a conflict: the land was purchased by Brett McBain, who foresaw that the transcontinental railroad under construction would have to pass through that area, the only one with an aquifer capable of supplying the water needed for the steam locomotives. When the invalid railroad magnate Morton learns of this, he sends his hitman Frank to intimidate the landowner into leaving, but Frank instead kills McBain and his three children, leaving evidence to incriminate the bandit Cheyenne. It seems that the land no longer has any owner, until a former prostitute arrives from New Orleans, revealing herself to be Jill McBain, Brett’s new wife and the owner of the land.

Meanwhile, a mysterious harmonica-playing gunslinger, later nicknamed “Harmonica” by Cheyenne, is searching for Frank and, after dispatching three men the man had sent to kill him, arrives at an inn on the road to Sweetwater, where he informs Cheyenne that the three gunslingers appeared to be posing as his men. As materials are delivered to Sweetwater to build a train station and small town, Harmonica explains that Jill will lose Sweetwater unless the station is finished before the railroad construction crew reaches that point, so Cheyenne sets his men to work building it.

Frank, meanwhile, rebels against Morton, who wanted to make a deal with Jill. After raping her, Frank forces her to sell the property at auction. He tries to buy the farm cheaply by intimidating the other bidders, but Harmonica arrives with Cheyenne and makes a much higher offer based on the reward for turning Cheyenne over to the authorities. Harmonica rejects Frank’s offer to buy the farm for a dollar more than he paid at the auction and his men betray and ambush him, having been paid by Morton to turn against him, but – much to Jill’s outrage – Harmonica helps Frank kill them, just to keep that privilege for himself.

Once Upon a Time in the West: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Once Upon a Time in the West, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Claudia Cardinale: Jill McBain

Henry Fonda:Frank

Jason Robards: Cheyenne

Charles Bronson: Harmonica

Gabriele Ferzetti: Morton

Paul Stoppa: Sam

Woody Strode: Stony

Jack Elam: Snaky

Keenan Wynn: Sheriff

Frank WolffBrett McBain

Lionel Stander: Bartender

Conrado San Martin: Neighbor

Benito Stefanelli: Frank’s Man

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Once Upon a Time in the West live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – August 31, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.