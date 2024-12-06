Constitution Day
The accused claims to be “calm” in the face of the judicial case opened against him due to the leaks of the case of the Madrid president’s partner
Salvador Illa becomes the first Catalan president to honor the Constitution in Congress in fourteen years
Isabel Díaz Ayuso uses her fetish color, red, for her guest dress at the institutional events held in the Congress of Deputies on the occasion of Constitution Day. Impossible to go unnoticed as always. However, the president of the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ayuso #García #Ortiz #time #investigation #attorney #general
Leave a Reply