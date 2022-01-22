“Honey, I shrunk the kids“Is a science fiction comedy from 1989 that had some success, and it seemed like the right title to describe a car that aroused curiosity on the site of Bring A Trailer, one of the most successful online auction houses of the moment. The car is one Pro Formula Mazda from 2004, as indeed is of that year also a livery that recalls in all respects, except for some appropriately modified stickers, the Ferrari F2004 which triumphed in both standings of the Formula 1 world championship.

Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, however, they did not use the Mazda rotary engine, very similar to the one mounted on the RX8, used for this racing car that contributes to the training of young stars and stripes drivers. In the specific case, the car was sold for 45,000 dollars, with a low mileage given that according to the previous owner, otherwise responsible for the current livery, it would have raced for only one season.

The car’s additional equipment includes a fixed bucket seat with Pyrotect six-point belts and center-locking BBS wheels mounted with Goodyear slick. A three-spoke Momo steering wheel with quick release sits in front of a digital display, with integrated shift lights. The Mazda-sourced 13B rotary engine is mated to a six-speed sequential transmission. The car is equipped with a carbon fiber chassis and an ECU with traction control, which the driver can deactivate from inside the car.

These curiosities also occur in the world of auctions, and an enthusiast who has the same desire to ‘imitate’ the greats of Formula 1 can only be attracted to a car that, in truth, has incredibly inferior performance. In the past, other Formula Mazdas had ‘ape’ liveries of Formula 1: in the meanders of the web you can find many different examples, such as Red Bull-style models, Lotus John Player Special, Jordan Benson & Hedges, Williams Canon. We go to great lengths, sometimes, to look faster!