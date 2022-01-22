Police have launched an investigation into the man’s death, but do not believe it is a murder

A 49-year-old man was found dead at his home in Charles County, Maryland, where he lived with at least 124 snakes of various species, including venomous ones. The man – whose identity was not disclosed – kept reptiles in terrai on metal shelves. Snakes found, some of which are illegal in Maryland, include pythons, rattlesnakes, cobras, and black mambas. Police have launched an investigation into the man’s death, but do not believe it is a murder.