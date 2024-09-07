Spaniard eyes Monday’s test

Joan Mir had to throw in the towel. The Spanish rider already missed the track on Friday yesterday due to gastroenteritis and today the Honda HRC team announced that the 2020 world champion with Suzuki will not be on track on Saturday or Sunday.

Mir’s goal is to be able to participate in the Monday’s testmuch more important for Honda in terms of the future than the race weekend.

Luke Marini he will therefore be the only representative of the Honda HRC team on the track.