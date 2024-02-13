What a revolution

The farewell of Marc Marquez after 11 years it also brought about a notable revolution regarding the livery of the Honda HRC entrusted to Joan Mir and Luca Marini. The sponsor Repsol has taken the place in the lower part of the hull of Red Bull which is no longer a partner of Honda after the eight-time world champion's move to Ducati Gresini.

In the main part of the hull there is directly the Honda lettering with the HRC logo, a white writing with a navy blue background framed in red, so the rumors of the last few weeks regarding the return of the colors of the Japanese company with a downsizing of the space occupied by the sponsor Repsol have proven to be true.