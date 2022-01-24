The new CB300R 2022 returns to the Honda range to join the sisters CB1000R, CB650R and CB125R of the Neo Sports Cafè series, already renewed on the occasion of the launch of the 2021 models. 144 kg with full tank, is characterized by the engine Euro5 single cylinder of 286 cc twin cam with 4 valves liquid cooled, which delivers a power of 31.1 CV and a maximum torque of 27.5 Nm. The new assisted clutch with slipper ensures smooth gear changes and prevents the rear tire from losing grip in the event of sudden downshifts.

The steel frame with mixed elements, tubular and pressed, has received a further fine-tuning to ensure perfect balance, thus offering the rider the maximum feeling of mastery. As is already the case for the 125, 650 and 1000 cc sisters, the CB300R is now equipped with the 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork in diameter that guarantees great sensitivity, control and absorption of roughness. Confirmed the front brake with a petal disc and radial-mount 4-piston caliper, with two-channel ABS operating through an IMU inertial platform with anti-lift function of the rear wheel. There is now also a revised LCD instrumentation with gear engaged indicator. The full-LED lighting system is essential.

Honda’s Neo Sports Café range reinterprets the café racer style in a modern key, with a design guided by the concept of “Mechanical Art” that originates in the Honda R&D center based in Rome. The engineering work is mixed with a touch of classic flavor and the best construction technology to give each model in the range a strong personality and a unique style. To reign over the Neo Sports Café range is obviously the powerful CB1000R. Recently updated for the 2021 model, it features a minimalist line that winks at futuristic design schemes and the 4-cylinder engine as a central aesthetic element. And in the Black Edition version, the CB1000R amplifies the elegance and aggressiveness of the lines, thanks also to handcrafted finishes that give it a ‘custom’ look.

On the Black Edition almost all components, except for some brushed aluminum details, are black. The headlight frame matches perfectly with the small fairing, the fork is total black, including the stems with DLC surface treatment, the radiator ducts and the airbox covers are dark anodized, while the 4-2- exhaust system 1 features a Jet Black coating. There CB650R, which continues to enjoy great success in the mid-engined naked segment, is available in the new color for 2022 Sword Silver Metallic. For younger motorcyclists or with a B license, the CB125R, equipped with a 15 HP 4-valve twin-shaft engine and the highly effective Showa SFF-BP inverted fork. For 2022 the CB300R will be available in Italy in Candy Chromosphere Red, Mat Pearl Agile Blue and Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic colors..