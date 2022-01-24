Monday, January 24, 2022
Traffic accidents A crash that led to death in Petäjävesi

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
Homeland|Traffic accidents

The accident happened at about half past three in the afternoon. Police are investigating the causes of the accident.

Middle Finland A traffic accident that resulted in a fatal accident occurred in Petäjävesi on Monday, the Inland Finland Police Twiittaa.

Concrete and vans were involved in the road accident. The concrete truck had overturned in the situation and its driver died in the accident.

Police are investigating the causes of the accident and say they will report the incident no earlier than Tuesday.

.
