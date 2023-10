Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:31 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Lourdes Beas and her sister Estrella are 82 and 80 years old, respectively. Both single, they have lived since 2007 in the Residencial Santa Clara, in Malaga, a collaborative and self-managed housing model, in which users decide where and with whom to live. Yours is…

This content is exclusive for subscribers