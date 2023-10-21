As the time for the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza seems to be getting closer and closer, the Middle East peace summit ended without a final statement. As far as we know, no unanimous consensus was reached among the participants. The lack of a final statement is not a surprise given the differences in position among the participants. Diplomats and observers had anticipated the difficulty of reaching a consensus.

According to SkyNews Arabia, the final declaration failed due to disagreements between the group of Arab countries and Western representatives. The Arabs, the broadcaster says, report that the Westerners “wanted the statement to include only a condemnation of the Hamas movement, while refusing to condemn Israel for the killing of thousands of civilians in Gaza, or to call for a ceasefire urgent and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip”.

From Iran to the USA, absent and present at the summit

Guests of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi were the leaders and foreign ministers of around twenty countries: for Italy Giorgia Meloni, who spoke at the first session of the morning. The summit convened by al Sisi had called for “an urgent start of discussions for a comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution”, Egyptian sources had said.

However, three of the main protagonists of this crisis were missing from the summit: Israel, the United States and Iran, the ‘godfather’ of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis who are inflaming all the war fronts with the Jewish State. Present instead were Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and then King Abdullah of Jordan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa of Bahrain. For Russia there should be the envoy for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov.

Among the European leaders are Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his capacity as rotating president of the EU, France, Germany and the United Kingdom represented by the Foreign Ministers, and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. For the EU, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, but not the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, increasingly in the eye of the storm for stances that seemed ‘too philanthropic’. Israelis’.

Egypt: “We will spare no effort to put an end to the war”

“The Arab Republic of Egypt, which took the initiative to convene the Peace Summit, expresses deep thanks to the countries and organizations that responded. And confirms that it will spare efforts to continue working with partners towards the objectives of the summit, regardless of the difficulties and duration of the conflict”. This is what we read in a statement from the Egyptian presidency of the Cairo summit.

A summit that was convened, it is underlined, “to build international consensus that transcends cultures, races, religions and political positions” and appeals “to values ​​of humanity and collective conscience that rejects violence, terrorism and illegal killings” to ask “the end of the ongoing war which is causing the death of thousands of innocent civilians on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides” and “respect for the rules of international law and humanitarian law”.

“Egypt will always remain firm in its position in support of Palestinian rights, believing in peace as a strategic and irreversible option until the vision of the two-state solution, Palestinian and Israeli, living side by side ‘more, be achieved”, continues the statement in which no explicit reference is made to Hamas attacks but to “an escalation which has caused thousands of innocent victims since the outbreak of the armed conflict on 7 October”. Finally, it is underlined that it is a priority to “ensure the flow of humanitarian aid and its delivery to the right recipients” in the Gaza Strip.