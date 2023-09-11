Total purchases and sales – which includes all types of properties – in the Region of Murcia rose 3% in the month of July, compared to the same month last year, with 3,145 operations being registered, according to the progress of provisional data from the Registry Statistics Real estate published this Monday by the College of Registrars. This is the largest increase in all of Spain, ahead of Asturias, with 2.1% and the national average, which suffered a decline of 8.8%.

However, the number of home sales decreased by 0.1% compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching 1,740. The Community was the one that fell the least, while the national average fell by 28.2%.

For their part, home mortgages fell 19.5% year-on-year, with 795 operations. Likewise, 1,173 of the total number of farms were established, 7.8% less than in July of last year.

In Spain as a whole, home sales reached 45,630 transactions last July, a figure 11.4% lower than the same month in 2022, while home mortgages fell to a greater extent, by 18.8 % year-on-year.

According to the advance of provisional data from the ‘Real Estate Registry Statistics’ corresponding to the month of July 2023, the number of total sales and purchases decreased in July by 8.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, totaling 87,674, thus chaining eight consecutive months of declines.

The evolution of the number of mortgages established in recent months also shows a negative trend, with double-digit falls. In July, 36,356 mortgages were established on the total number of properties, 19.7% less than in the same month of 2022. As for mortgages on homes, these totaled 27,693 in the seventh month of the year, with an interannual decline of 18, 8%.