Italian health sources announced an increase in infections and deaths from the Corona virus across the country, as well as the rate of positive cases in terms of infection, according to what the Italian AKI news agency reported on Monday.

According to the weekly Civil Defense bulletin, which collects data from the Italian regions and is published on the Ministry of Health website, “In the last week of the bulletin, which extends from August 31 to September 6, the infection rate reached 12.6%… an increase of 2.1 percentage points compared to 10.5%.” % recorded during the period from 24 to 30 August.

The health bulletin indicated that “cases of infection during the past week amounted to 21,309 cases… an increase of 44% compared to 14,863 in the previous week.” She added, “94 deaths were recorded…an increase of approximately 45%, compared to the 65% that was recorded during the period from 24 to 30 August.”