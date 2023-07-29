FromCaroline Schaefer close

The British health authority is finding increasing numbers of salmonella infections among travelers returning. A popular holiday destination is particularly affected.

Kassel/Antalya – sandy beach, the sound of the sea and countless hours of sunshine: the holiday season is booming, especially during the holiday season. Tourists should now pay more attention to a popular travel destination. Because: In the past few months, an increasing number of gastrointestinal diseases have been found in numerous returnees.

Salmonella infections after vacation in Turkey: Popular vacation region affected

Travelers from Turkey keep coming back with a salmonella infection. Between January 15 and July 19, 2023, 241 infections were confirmed, the UK Health Safety Authority (UKHSA) said in a statement Explanation with. Most infections are said to have occurred in April.

In 93 cases, holidaymakers stayed in hotels in Turkey, many of them in the popular holiday region of Antalya. Most Britons are said to have booked an all-inclusive holiday package and ate a variety of different foods during the trip. Travelers on vacation in Croatia also experienced a nasty surprise.

Salmonella outbreak after vacation: These are possible symptoms

According to the Federal Center for Health Education, salmonella is a typical foodborne infection. The bacteria multiply in the gastrointestinal tract of people and can lead to various symptoms:

Diarrhea

headache and abdominal pain

General malaise

Vomit

Light fever

The symptoms usually go away on their own after a few days. However, children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. The infection can be longer and more severe, the authority said. In Germany, too, there are occasional major outbreaks. Last year, for example, salmonella was discovered in products from the confectionery manufacturer Ferrero.

Salmonella infection after vacation in Türkiye: cause so far unclear

In Great Britain, men in particular, but also children, are affected by salmonella infections after vacationing in Turkey, the British health authority reported. How exactly the outbreak happened is still unclear. The investigations are still ongoing.

Nevertheless, according to the British Ministry, the risk of a gastrointestinal infection on vacation could be reduced with simple means. In principle, travelers should pay attention to what they eat and drink, regardless of their destination. But the authority in Great Britain also recommends these measures:

Wash your hands thoroughly

Consume freshly prepared, thoroughly cooked and hot food

Peel fruit yourself (like bananas)

Pasteurized dairy products such as yoghurt, milk and cheese are safe to eat as heating kills harmful microorganisms

Salmonella can also be found in food from the supermarket. If you bring cheap copies and souvenirs from your holiday in Turkey, you should be prepared for high customs duties. (cheese)