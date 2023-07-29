Football | The club’s backup goalkeeper, Alex Ramula, 18, sat with his straps open when the order came to the field

HJK got an extremely important away win from Seinäjoki and rose to second in the league.

Helsinki The football club sought an ultra-important away win from Seinäjoki. HJK defeated SJK in the Veikkausliiga top match 2–1 Bojan Radulovic and Anthony Olusanya with goals.

The match oozed drama. First, the Club had to change the goalkeeper, in the second half Perparim Hetemaj flew out with a straight red card.

HJK had to struggle for more than 20 minutes with ten players, but lasted until the end.

Profit puts the club in second place in the league over KuPS and only one point away from Seinäjoki.

The first knocking moment of the match hit at the very beginning. The opening goal did not have time to fill when HJK’s goalkeeper Deyan Iliev injured the right elbow.

Iliev went to break the corner kick when he fell awkwardly on his hand.

The situation looked so bad that the backup goalkeeper Alex Ramula was immediately invited to pull on the protective gloves. Ramula, 18, has not played a single league game or any games at all since last winter.

“Yes, I was surprised, as you rarely have to change the jacket. This was the first time for me,” said Ramula.

“I wasn’t terribly prepared, and the tapes were also open. There was excitement and stress, but the gang members said to take it easy. The match won’t start without you.”

Ramula last played the A youth match against Gnistan in February. After that, he was overshadowed by the goalkeeper playing in Klubi 04. He was with the representative team for about two months, but he stayed while he was recovering Jesse Ostin and behind Iliev’s back.

The league debut clicked for Ramula in the hardest place: away from home and in a very big top game.

by Jake Dunwood Ramula didn’t have time for the penalty goal, but very few goalkeepers would have prevented it.

Murilo gave Dunwood’s goal such a good cross that a ball like that must lead to a goal or at least a dangerous situation. SJK got a deserved lead.

Ramula saved a lot when he saved the opening half in the final moments By Diego Rojas low shot. A two-goal lead at the break would have been too difficult for HJK to digest.

HJK had to defend against Molde last Tuesday. It was surprising that in handling SJK, the Club completely lost its attacking ability in the first 45 minutes.

It is completely extraordinary that the Club was not able to build any play, attack or create scoring chances.

The tactic became ultra-cautious, which sucked all the creativity out of the Club.

Everything changed in the second episode. Topi Keskinen the opening goal by Radulovic returned the Klub’s game and skill to attack.

The goal was strangely important. The club’s second goal came thanks to a good hold.

In the end, young Ramula was a big figure in the Club. A big game and a great performance in a tight spot and under a lot of pressure.

“In the second half, I made a couple of good saves, and the gang started playing better. Thanks to them. I gained confidence and the tension disappeared,” said Ramula.

Ramula even got to shout at the fans after the match at the Seinäjoki stadium.

SJK’s Tuomas Kaukua banished his team’s missed goal chances, which according to him were enough for even eight hits.

Kaukua had the best goal position in the last moments of the match. He shot over the goal from about five meters.

“If you get a place like that and miss it, you have to look in the mirror” Kaukua said.

“But this defeat does not change our way of thinking.”

To put it bluntly, you could say that the SJK match served as a good preparation for next Wednesday’s Molde match.

HJK’s season continues to be extremely tight. The club plays two matches before SJK plays its next match in the Veikkausliiga.

Next Tuesday, HJK will travel to Molde in the afternoon for the second leg of the second round of the Champions League. IFK Mariehamn will come to the Stad in a week on Saturday.