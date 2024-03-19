Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Extreme heat has been lingering in Brazil for weeks. Now a new record value has been measured. It's the second one in just a few months.

Rio de Janeiro – Statistically speaking, the most rain falls in Brazil in March. However, the precipitation currently provides little cooling in the hot summer months; There has been extreme heat in many parts of the country for weeks. The record from the last heat period in November has now been exceeded again.

According to the weather service, a temperature of over 62 degrees Celsius was measured in Brazil's coastal metropolis of Rio de Janeiro. The authorities warn of consequences for health.

Temperature in Rio feels like it's over 63 degrees: the highest value measured in the city's slums

The city's previous heat record was also measured this summer. On November 18th the felt temperature was 59.7 degrees Celsius and thwarted global star Taylor Swift's tour plans. Snapshots of the musician throwing water bottles to the overheated audience members were subsequently posted online. A 23-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands and died.

Another heat wave has Brazil firmly in its grip. As was the case at the beginning of the South American summer in November, it is unbearably hot. Record levels were recorded in the coastal metropolis of Rio de Janeiro. © Imago

At the end of the South American summer, temperatures are even higher. In the predominantly poor district of Guaratiba in western Rio, the weather service recorded a perceived temperature of 62.3 degrees on Sunday (March 17) – the highest since recording began in 2014. The real temperature on Sunday was 42 degrees Celsius. The extremely high temperatures in South America already appeared last year in winter.

Perceived and real temperature – this is how they differ

The weather is perceived differently. As the German Weather Service (DWD) explains, solar radiation, air humidity and wind conditions contribute to how temperatures are perceived. Taking these factors into account, the “perceived temperature” can be calculated. The higher the temperatures and humidity become, the warmer the weather is perceived.

The perceived temperature is assigned a certain range that people perceive as pleasant. Between 0 and +20 degrees Celsius corresponds to this “comfort zone”. If it is significantly warmer or colder, it can be dangerous to your health. The further the perceived temperature deviates from the comfort range, the greater the strain on the heart, circulatory system and peripheral blood vessels.

For comparison: on the night of March 19th, the perceived temperature in Germany ranged between -4 degrees in the east and 10 degrees in the west. The DWD regularly provides information on this on its website Homepage. In Doha on the Persian Gulf, the air is 50 degrees, explains DWD doctor Andreas Matzarakis n-tv. “But people still don’t fall over – because it’s dry and windy.” Whereas in regions with high humidity it could become unbearable at 30 degrees.

Heat is a health risk: Authorities in Rio appeal for common sense

To stay healthy, the body must maintain a constant temperature of 37 degrees. If it rises, it regulates the temperature by sweating and releases moisture into the air. However, it must be dry enough to absorb moisture, as Matzarakis explains to the news portal. If the body temperature rises to 41 degrees, it becomes life-threatening.

In this country, the DWD speaks of a hot thermal sensation from a perceived temperature of 32 degrees and thus of “strong heat stress”. In Brazil there is significantly higher humidity and the climate is tropical in large parts of the country.

In view of the extremely high temperatures, the Rio city administration is appealing to the approximately six million residents to drink enough water and avoid the sun. Light meals and appropriate clothing are also recommended, and alcoholic drinks should be avoided if possible, writes the Brazilian news portal Jornal GGN. It is said that the heat will probably last until Wednesday (March 20). (rku/afp)