The well-known game 'Who am I?' also has an Asian edition, specially created to teach white people that Asian Dutch people do not all look alike. Designer Rui Jun Luong played a game with the NOS reporter in the Achuurjournaal. She is also co-founder of Asian Raisings, an interest group for Asian Dutch people. A UvA study was published on Monday showing that they are severely discriminated against: one in three respondents had to deal with it. Among the Chinese, it is even one in two.

It NOS News (NPO 1) unfortunately mispronounced Luong's first name – one of the insults that Asian Dutch people have to endure every day. It Youth news got it right: Ree Jun. They also left the game 'Who am I?' to see. The program also had four children with an Asian background who were discriminated against, which immediately made the subject more poignant. Other children made them feel like they didn't belong, they said.

The news and talk shows could not ignore the re-election of Russian President Putin. Sophie & Jeroen (NPO 2) had Derek Sauer from the Moscow Times, the Russian newspaper in exile. Sauer sounded the alarm. The Netherlands had to arm itself like hell because Putin is at the border of Europe. He compared him to Hitler: “His whole program is war.”

It was also the day on which the terrorist attack on a tram in Utrecht was commemorated. Five years ago already. Four people were killed in the attack, the perpetrator received a life sentence. The short documentary The tram attack (NPO 2) mainly focused on a survivor and two surviving relatives. They recount their day in detail. A father will never see his 19-year-old daughter Roos again. A son will have to miss his 74-year-old father. The man was standing nearby with his car, he was hard of hearing and he had not heard the shots, so he had not fled.

The survivor realizes all too well how close he has been to death. The perpetrator shot the back of his head at close range, but the gun ricocheted. As he fled from the tram, another passenger gave way to him. He was shot dead. The directors Tijmen Beijes and Jeanneau van Beurden, who are still studying, portray everything very precisely and with the right tone. They keep it small. Lots of extreme close-ups, of a tram door, a car window with a bullet hole in it, a shaking arm with a name tattooed on it.

Children's cabinet

Racism, war, terrorism – what a dinner of misery the television served up again. Luckily offered Group 8 in power (Sunday, NPO 3) the solution to all problems: from now on, children of twelve must run the country. This time, the adult Emma Wortelboer and Sahil Amar Aïssa gave power to a class in Raamsdonk.

The children, dressed in The Hague suits with red ties, did not immediately have to solve the mass extinction or the aging population, they started small, with road safety in their own village. The class met for a remarkably short time. A boy with an impressive mohawk held a press conference and the extra-parliamentary children's cabinet immediately supported it. They painted a zebra crossing in front of the school, planted a fake police officer, a fake speed camera and a few cardboard traffic signs. The result was astonishing. Initially, cars raced through the village at 55 kilometers per hour, but after the intervention this dropped to below the maximum speed of 30 kilometers. It was clear: give the children of Raamsdonk the power and Putin will quickly back down.