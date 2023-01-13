Hogwarts Legacy already has different confirmed release dates for each platform. Recommended minimum requirements for pc and now the graphic modes that will be available for the consoles.

These days, most video games are released with two modes that you can choose from. Hogwarts Legacy will have one is 60 fps and another is 30 fps. It will support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). Those with monitors or TVs that support variable refresh rates will get the most out of this.

The game will be released on practically all platforms, and will obviously have different graphic options. For his part, High-end consoles like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are capable of running titles at 4K 30fps, while the PS4 and Xbox One support resolutions up to 1080p.

Hogwarts Legacy has the following release dates:

PlayStation 5 — February 10, 2023

Xbox Series X|S — February 10, 2023

Switch—July 25, 2023

Xbox One—April 4, 2023

PS4 — April 4, 2023

The most delayed release will be for the Nintendo console.

Source: Portkey Games

What is the game about?

It will set a magical world prior to the events of the saga of Harry Potter, around 1800s. It will be a multiplayer RPG with many mysteries and settings. Some of the most impressive spells that will be available in all installments have already been revealed.

Prices will range from $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox, $59.99 for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and $49.99 for PC.

