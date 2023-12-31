Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 16:03

If an image is worth a thousand words, what can we say about 60 images that summarize the main events that occurred in a year with such remarkable events, like 2023. A year that began with a government transition followed by an unsuccessful coup attempt? State; of wars with military technologies that kill more and more civilians; of indigenous, black and quilombola populations in permanent struggle for their territories and rights.

A year in which Brazil's eyes turn to the world – and the world's eyes to a Brazil that returns to the path of democracy and an economy that is expected to be more humane, environmentally sustainable, with a focus on social advances and combating historical inequalities.

Of twists and turns that put those who wore robes and uniforms in the crosshairs of Justice. Year of fire and heat, but also of water and floods. Climate change as an inescapable agenda.

It was a year of victories, but it was also a year of losses. We have lost some of our greatest musical and sporting icons. It was the year that Roger Waters chose TV Brasil to complement the political-musical messages sung on so many stages.

Or it was simply 2023. Another year of words and images from Agência Brasil. That in 2024 we can remain connected with citizenship at the center of the public communication agenda.

