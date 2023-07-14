Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley has denied the FTC’s request About the blocking the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft until the outcome of the appeal, a move that the American antitrust commission has made in an attempt to buy time.

“The FTC requests this court to hold the merger in question pending resolution of the FTC appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This motion is DENIED,” reads the ruling issued by Judge Corley, the same one who decreed Microsoft’s victory in the lawsuit against the FTC.

As reported, the FTC appealed the judge’s decision but times are very tight and it is for this reason that the US regulatory body has attempted the path of a temporary block, which could grant the Ninth Circuit court the margin necessary to deliberate.