The Trump Organization, the company of former US president Donald Trump, has been fined 1.6 million dollars (about 1.5 million euros) for tax fraud. International news agencies report this on Friday. For decades, company executives received things like school fees and company cars, so their pay seemed lower.

Two companies under the Organization, Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation, will each pay half of the fine. The amount of money is easy for the companies to raise, but according to the news site Bloomberg the damage is greater. Not only has the Trump Organization’s reputation been dented, but the conviction would create a barrier to new deals and loans.

A jury found Trump’s company guilty of fraud last month. On the basis of this, the judge handed out the maximum fine on Friday. Trump himself was not a suspect in the case and, according to the AP news agency, denied knowing about the tax evasion.

250 million

It is not the only charge against Trump and his companies. The state of New York filed a civil suit in September for fraud and is demanding, in addition to a $250 million fine, that it be prohibited from engaging in real estate transactions in the state for five years. The case is expected to go to trial in October. In addition, there are also suspicions against Trump of attempts to change the election result, involvement in the January 6 Capitol storming and defamation.