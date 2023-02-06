The version pc Of Hogwarts Legacy scores over 100fps on one RTX 4090: reports it from DSOgaming, who tested the game at 4K, with all graphics settings maxed out, ray tracing included, and DLSS 3 set to the “quality” preset.

The configuration used by the head to obtain these results, clearly, is of very high end: an Intel Core i9 9900K processor overclocked to 5 GHz, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and precisely by an NVIDIA RTX 4090. The operating system in this case is Windows 10 64 bit, although the GeForce 528.24 drivers are not yet those optimized for the game.

In short, rewarded by critical votes, Hogwarts Legacy seems capable of offering avisually impactful experience, especially on the Windows platform and in the presence of such sophisticated and expensive components. Will it be scalable on mid-range systems? We will find out shortly.

Obviously the Frame Generation of DLSS 3 technology contributes a lot to the achievement of certain frame rates, and the statistics demonstrate it in the absence of this feature: without DLSS Hogwarts Legacy reaching on an RTX 4090 i 46 fps averagewhich become 76 by activating DLSS 2 with “quality” preset.