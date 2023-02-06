His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent two cables of condolences to His Excellency the President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Al-Assad, and the President of the friendly Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Syrian and Turkish presidents, their peoples, and the families of the victims as a result of the devastating earthquake that the two countries witnessed, asking God Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent two similar cables of condolences to the President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Al-Assad, and the President of the friendly Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

