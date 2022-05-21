Sunday, May 22, 2022
Hockey Swedish media already rejoices at defeat for US: ‘This path leads to gold’

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in World Europe
Aftonbladet estimates that Sweden will advance to the semifinals along an easier path than Canada or Finland.

In Sweden not very long worried about Saturday’s overtime loss to the United States at the World Hockey Championships. Aftonbladetin Mats Wennerholm writes that Saturday’s second surprise result, Switzerland’s victory over Canada, could bring dream opponents to the playoffs.

“Germany in the semi-finals and Switzerland in the semi-finals. Historically, this is the path to gold, ”Wennerholm writes.

Wennerholm estimates that Sweden will win the remaining two matches in the first half and Finland will win the Czech Republic. At that time, Sweden would be in second place and Finland number one.

However, Wennerholm still considers Canada the number one favorite at the World Cup. On the other hand, Wennerholm says nothing about Finland’s opportunities. Wennerholm’s hope is that Canada will face Finland in the semi-finals.

“And surprisingly, it feels better to finish second than to win [alkulohkoa]. For the United States, the points lost no longer seem heavy. ”

