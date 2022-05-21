Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo provided an exclusive interview for Magaly Medina for the first time. The happy couple, who has become one of the most famous in the world of Peruvian entertainment, opened the doors of their home to tell details of their love story, which was born shortly after the footballer separated from Melissa Paredes.

The first kiss of Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo

In the preview of the interview, which will be broadcast next Monday the 23rd, Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo talk about how their romance began in the midst of the controversial divorce of the Sport Boys footballer.

At one point, he states that they did not expect to get to know each other anymore and they kissed the first day they saw each other at his house, when Cuba invited him to a barbecue because he could not expose himself normally on the streets.

YOU CAN SEE Magaly Medina praises ‘Gato’ Cuba after interview: “He seemed honest, sincere”

“I invited her to a barbecue. I told him: ‘I invite you to my house to prepare a barbecue.’ Obviously she was in the eye of the storm. The first kiss was the day we met ”, ‘Cat’ Cuba is heard saying.

How did the romance of Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo begin?

For her part, Magaly Medina said that the couple met at school; However, at that time there was still no attraction, until the businesswoman began to follow the ex-husband of Melissa Paredes.

“She started giving him ‘likes’ because they had friends in common and then he to her. It all started on Instagram. It was not Natalie Vértiz who played cupid, no. It was the ‘Cat’ Cuba that she launched herself and began to write to her through Instagram, until one day she invited her to eat at her house and she started this story, “said the host.

Rodrigo Cuba and his romantic message to Ale Venturo

Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo do not hesitate to flaunt their love on social networks. Recently, the soccer player published a tender image with his partner and expressed his affection.

“We are a coincidence full of intention,” the athlete wrote on his official Instagram account and received hundreds of congratulations from his followers. “I love you, my michifuz”, was the response of the entrepreneur.